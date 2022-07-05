Doctor shortages a concern amid Yankalilla medical centre closure

The Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre, located in Yankalilla, will close its doors from Friday, July 15.
The centre cited unexpected doctor resignation and the inability to hire further doctors as the reason for closing.
This imminent closure will see only one general practice office, the Southern Fleurieu Family Practice, remain within the town and the District Council of Yankalilla.
Two doctors from the practice will travel to other medical centres on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Dr Mizanur Rahman will move to the Goolwa Medical Centre and Dr Christiane Merz will travel to the Victor Medical Centre.
While Dr Navtej Sandhu will move to the Dyson Road Medical Centre in Christies Beach.
With it getting harder to find medical treatment in Yankalilla, a spokesperson from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network said a trip to the hospital should only be considered for medical emergencies.
"We would like to remind the community that emergency departments are for emergency situations only," the spokesperson said.
"If your medical condition is non-urgent there are other avenues for health care and treatment.
"Anyone in an emergency or life-threatening situation should always call triple zero (000) as soon as possible.
The spokesperson also warned that people waiting in the ER were prioritised according to needs and there were other avenues people could go through to seek medical help.
"As always, we prioritise patients according to clinical needs and patients requiring urgent medical attention are seen first," the spokesperson said.
"For conditions such as coughs or colds, we encourage people to visit pharmacists or their local GP or to contact the 24/7 HealthDirect line on 1800 022 222 if they are unsure about further medical intervention."
