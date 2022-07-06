Alexandrina Council have adopted its 2022/23 budget on Monday, July 4 2022 and have announced a 6.2% per cent rate increase for existing rateable properties.
Council said that the rate adoption will see new infrastructure to support the growing community, maintaining existing assets in good condition, and continuing to provide services at existing levels whilst recognising the effect of population growth.
Advertisement
Council have also received an additional 1.8% in rates revenue through new property development.
Mayor, Keith Parkes thanked those who participated in the public consultation process and said the budget supports sustainable communities, growth in our region, and maintains a vibrant and liveable place to work, visit, and play.
"This Annual Business Plan delivers on the vision and aspirations of the A2040 suite of strategic management plans, which reflect our vision, to thrive in a liveable, green and connected community," Mayor Parkes said.
"Rates are council's main source of income and are applied to all levels of operations and capital projects to provide levels of services and infrastructure that meet community needs.
"This budget includes funding for Master Plans in the townships of Port Elliot, Middleton and Milang, in addition to the delivery of key infrastructure projects for the region.
The projected rate increase is in line with the adopted Alexandrina 2040 Long Term Financial Plan and as consulted with the community.
Council received 102 submissions as part of its Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022/23 public consultation process.
All submissions were presented to council on Monday, July 4, 2022 with the feedback informing Elected Members in their deliberations.
Elected Members when considering the budget acknowledged that ratepayers are currently experiencing rising costs from many areas.
If ratepayers are experiencing hardship, they are encouraged to contact council to see how assistance can be provided.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.