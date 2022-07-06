There is growing concern within the Yankalilla community about the future of health services after the Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre announced it would permanently close in mid July.
Patients were notified of the closure via a text message on Monday, July 4.
The message read: "Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre - Yankalilla will be closing its doors permanently on 15th July 2022. Regretfully The Directors made a difficult decision."
The imminent closure will see only one general practice office, the Southern Fleurieu Family Practice, remain within the town and surrounding district.
The Times spoke to patients of the centre to find out how this closure would affect them and found many were upset with the decision.
Many people - who spoke to us on condition on anonymity - said they would now have to travel at least 30kms to the nearest practice that was accepting new patients.
One Yankalilla couple, said they would try to follow their doctor, Dr Mizanur Rahman, to the Goolwa Medical Centre.
When asked how the nearly 50kms of travel to Goolwa would affect them, they said they would "have to make a day of it" to see the doctor.
"There's not much we can do as patients, we've got no say," they said.
"The government has got to try and do a bit more on country doctors,
"It's an inconvenience, but for a lot of other people it's going to be a real problem."
Ron and his wife said they were upset with the level of medical care that would soon be available.
"Now I've got to drive to Victor Harbor to see a doctor," Ron's wife said.
"There are many people in this town who couldn't get themselves to a doctor... it's very concerning."
Ron said he would write to the federal member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie and the state premier Peter Malinauskas to ask for a review into medical treatment of people living in the country.
"For the number of elderly people that live in this area we have insufficient medical support local, and to have to travel over a half hour and still be on a four week [wait] ... if you're ill, by four weeks time your most likely over it or you've had to go to hospital," Ron said.
"We're going to impact on the hospital problem, because we are going to have to go to the hospital to get treatment for minor ailments when we can't get into a local surgery."
Cheryl, who lives in Bald Hills, said the closure would not affect her too much as she travelled to Victor Harbor regularly and would try to follow Dr Christiane Merz to the Victor Medical Centre.
"She's an excellent doctor, saved my life," she said.
A Myponga man also said he would also try to follow his doctor, but said if that was not possible he might end up at an Aldinga practice, also about 30 km towards Adelaide.
"It's hard to get doctors as it is, it's massive," he said.
"People are not very happy about it, that's for sure."
A shortage of GPs has exacerbated the pressure on hospitals across Australia which face a combination of COVID-19 cases and a bad flu season.
However a spokesperson for the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network - which runs the South Coast District Hospital in Victor Harbor - said a trip to the hospital should only be considered for medical emergencies.
"We would like to remind the community that emergency departments are for emergency situations only," the spokesperson said.
"If your medical condition is non-urgent there are other avenues for health care and treatment.
"Anyone in an emergency or life-threatening situation should always call triple zero (000) as soon as possible."
The spokesperson also said that people waiting in the emergency room were prioritised according to needs and that there were other avenues to get non-urgent treatment.
"As always, we prioritise patients according to clinical needs and patients requiring urgent medical attention are seen first," the spokesperson said.
"For conditions such as coughs or colds, we encourage people to visit pharmacists or their local GP or to contact the 24/7 HealthDirect line on 1800 022 222 if they are unsure about further medical intervention."
The Times has contacted the directors of the Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre and the Southern Fleurieu Family Practice for comment.
