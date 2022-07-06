Meet the Victor Harbor locals who can now officially call Australia home

Nine residents can now officially call Victor Harbor home after they gained their Australian Citizenship at an intimate ceremony.
Alyonna Angelica was one of the nine people who became a citizen on Friday, July 1.
She was born in Malaysia and has called Australia home for the past eight years years.
Ms Angelica said she had become very comfortable in Victor Harbor and had waited a long time to become a citizen.
"Having lived here I can't see myself living anywhere else," she said.
"This feels like home."
Ms Angelica said she preferred the slow life of the town compared to the hustle and bustle of the city that she experienced before moving here.
"Moving here was a big change and I love it," she said.
"I can't see myself going back to a busy place."
Another plus Ms Angelica found in Victor Harbor was our friendly community, she said everyone was always smiling and she felt welcome here.
Jenifer and Jasmine Adriano, from the Philippines; Deana Ellis, from the United Kingdom; Sarad Khanal, Liyan Sharma and Shrill Khana, from Nepal; Denise Riches, from New Zealand; and Vassiliki Welsh from Greece all became Australian Citizens on Friday, July 1.
The ceremony was run by City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins, Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie read a message on behalf of minister for immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs Andrew Giles.
Member for Finniss David Basham was also in attendance and spoke about how lucky we, as Australians, are to be able to call this country home and welcome in people from all over the world.
