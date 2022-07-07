Goolwa students come out to celebrate NAIDOC Week

Students from three Goolwa education centres have come together to celebrate NAIDOC week.
On Thursday, July 7, students from Goolwa Secondary College and the Goolwa Children's Centre visited the Goolwa Primary School to see a smoking ceremony and traditional dance performance.
The three groups have been working together to create their respective Reconciliation Action Plans (RAP).
A RAP is a formal document that promises meaningful action to advance reconciliation.
Acting principal at Goolwa Primary School Adele Kenny said it was great for the three locations to come together for these celebrations after collaborating on their RAPs.
Aboriginal education teacher at the primary school Jene Waddington said the school had worked hard to create the RAP.
"I'm really thankful to be a part of a really strong Aboriginal education team here at Goolwa Primary School," she said.
"It's wonderful to have people not only from the community, but from the other sites too, to celebrate NAIDOC Week."
The NAIDOC celebration is one way the schools are working towards educating students about Indigenous history.
During the ceremony primary school student Nunga leader Dee Kartinyeri, who is in year six, welcomed everyone to the school.
"I am proud to Get Up, Stand Up, and Show Up to represent my Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri people," she said.
Local Ngarrindjeri leader Cedric Varoce then performed a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony.
He told the children a smoking ceremony was performed to welcome visitors, and invite our ancestors to be with us and bless us.
"It also helps cleans your Miwi, your spirit. It takes away all your worries, all the negativity," he said.
Then Warramungu/Yuggera man Dave Booth and his sons, Laurence and Jarrell, performed several educational songs and dances.
Mr Booth told the students that Aboriginal children were taught about their land and culture through song and dance.
Students learned about boomerangs, didgeridoos, kangaroos, emus and much more through the performances.
Goolwa Children's Centre director Lara Dempster said the children attending the centre were taught about Aboriginal culture every day, but it was great for them to be able to see this in real life, rather than on a screen.
"It's really special for us, and all the kids, to come here and celebrate NAIDOC," she said.
