They're a Myponga family based brewery that love to serve their community and show visitors a wonderful time when in the Fleurieu region.
Smiling Samoyed Brewery was founded by husband and wife team, Simon Dunstone and Kate Henning, after a home brewing hobby got out of control.
Their passion for hospitality started as home brewers, but they've gone on to produce a must visit brewery which sees people travel from near and far to give their products a try.
Kate said that the brewery fell into place after hard work and wanting to please their customers.
"We accidentally started a restaurant to supply customers visiting the brewery bar with initially a snack while they had a beer," Kate said.
"Over time the brewery bar has provided a greater range of food and we have been excited to push the envelope with development of our house made pizza dough and other specialties such as our meltable chocolate Samoyeds which are perfect in a hot chocolate!"
Growing up in Mt Compass some of Kate's fondest memories are growing up in the Fleurieu Peninsula region and loves to still be a part of the area she grew up in, but creating new ones is just as good.
"Owning a business and living in the community has been amazing," Kate said.
"We are very fortunate to be in the same town as Fleurieu Milk and to have benefited from their experience in growing a local brand.
"We took over the site in Myponga in November 2012. It was nine months before we had the brewery installed and operational. Our first brew was August 1, 2013.
"Some really proud moments for us have related to members of our team having major life achievements.
"One member of staff started as a 15 year old and worked with us the whole way through the rest of high school and university. To be able to give her a great reference and see her get a job in her chosen field was a very proud day.
"We have also won a number of awards including Most Outstanding Beer in Show three times at the Royal Adelaide Beer and Cider Awards."
Simon said that being in Myponga and being at the location the brewery is set in is a wonderful thing to see at work everyday.
"We absolutely love being on the edge of the Myponga Reservoir and it's fantastic to have it now open for recreation," Simon said,
"We are very active in the tourism space. Kate is a board member of Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism and we are always looking for ways to collaborate and support other operators to provide top quality offers in the Fleurieu Peninsula. The more places there are for tourists to visit the better it is for the whole region."
Giving back to their beloved community is a high priority and have produced items like a Myponga Mudlark beer that promotes the football club and also use several ingredients from the region in their food items.
"We have had a focus on local products since we started and have proudly used Matchett Productions and Alexandrina Cheese since we opened," Kate said.
"We try to source as much as we can locally. We even use Laucke flour in our pizza bases to stay as local as possible. It's an ingredient that lots of people probably don't even think about where it might have come from."
If anyone has ever been to Smiling Samoyed Brewery, besides the excellent food and beverage, the stars that capture your heart and eye are the beautiful Samoyeds that are the face of the brand.
There have been several wonderful dogs that have called the brewery home over time and they will all have a lasting legacy.
"Hoppy came to us from the RSPCA! When she was put up for adoption we were contacted by quite a few people and Poppet had recently died so we did have a space in our pack for a new puppy," Kate said.
"We put an application in and remarkably got the phone call from the RSPCA that we were the chosen home when we were brewing the first batch of our Poppet beer which we developed in memory of Poppet. Hoppy was six months old and took to brewery life very easily.
"Kent joined the family in 2019 and just as he was being trained to be a brewery dog COVID hit, so it has taken him a bit longer to be an official brewery dog than was originally intended.
"Mia and Cooper were our pets from suburban life and transitioned really well to being brewery dogs.
"Poppet was also adopted. Her owner had to relocate to a nursing home and couldn't take her with him. It was a privilege to give her a happy home for the final year of her life. She absolutely adored Mia and Cooper.
"Originally one of the fantastic things about running our own business was that we could take our dogs to work with us, now the dogs generally go to work even if we aren't there.
"They are definitely one of the reasons that people visit the brewery. Recently we had a group of nine from Sydney phoned from the airport when they arrived just to make sure the dogs would be present.
"We also had someone fly themselves and their partner from interstate to propose. The dogs provided congratulations pats afterwards."
With so many things to see and do at Smiling Samoyed Brewery, it may be cooler weather out at the moment, but the events happening in the near future are red hot.
"We run monthly brewery tours and have live music every Sunday," Simon said.
"We are part of the Umbrella Festival and will have live music across winter as part of the Festival.
"We are also open every day of the week for lunch and only closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day so people can be confident to visit us for lunch.
"Weekends and school holidays can be very busy though so it is best to have a booking."
For bookings or more information on Smiling Samoyed Brewery please go to: www.smilingsamoyed.com.au
To follow them on Facebook, please go to: www.facebook.com/MypongaBrewery
You can also follow them on Instagram: @smilingsamoyed.
