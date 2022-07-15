Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES
Victor Central
Advertisement
Thursday 14, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 July, 11am-2pm at Victor Central. Make your own teddy bear. Limited to 70 bears per day. Get in quick!
FUN DAY
Bucklands Community
Thursday, July 14, 11.30am-2.30pm. Bucklands Community at 650 Port Elliot Road. This open day will present talented local artists displaying samples of the activities with a hands-on approach. An afternoon of fun for all, with a free sausage sizzle, local artisan stalls and entertainment.
DISCOVER GRANITE ISLAND
National Parks and Wildlife service
Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July, 10am-4pm. Meet the Rangers and get insider tips on how to spend a day enjoying Granite Island Recreation Park and Encounter Marine Park. Pick up a Parks treasure hunt activity sheet for the kids or a beach explorer's guide to discover the unique features of the island. No bookings required. Information https://www.parks.sa.gov.au/get-inspired/park-of-the-month
REDUCE WASTE
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, July 16, Any time between 10am-1pm at the Fleurieu Environment Centre, 50 Main Rd Normanville. Create plastic free Items, such as bee's wax wraps, paper balloons and origami paper bags, to use at home, all ages & walk-ins welcome, for more info please email info@flec.com.au or call 85583644.
QUIZ NIGHT
Operation Flinders
Saturday, July 16, 6.30pm at the Victor Harbor Golf Club, Join in on a quiz night to support Operation Flinders, and transform the lives of 10 students and send them on an adventure to the Flinders Ranges. Tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/914295
IN CONCERT
Live Arts At Newland
Sunday, July 17, 2pm Newland Memorial Uniting Church, Presented by Emma Horwood and Suneetha Carter With two harps and voices. Information online at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/newland
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.