The world's cycling eyes will all be on South Australia as the Tour Down Under is set to officially return in 2023.
On Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Malt Shovel Taphouse in Adelaide, Australia's greatest cycling race return was announced along with new stages including a Mount Lofty finish and beachside stage start at Brighton.
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said it's exciting to know that there's only six months to go until the Santos Tour Down Under and that it will be here for the long term future.
"We have been granted event registration from the UCI on the world tour calendar for the next three years," Minister Bettison said.
"That ensures South Australia will have the best cyclists in the state during January for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
"2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever before. This puts South Australia out there on a world stage and we want to inspire people to come see this magnificent state.
"This event is incredibly important as it brought more than 45,000 interstate and international visitors last time around.
"It injected $66.4 million into the economy. That's the equivalent 750 full time jobs of people working on the event."
Executive Director of Events for South Australia, Hitaf Rasheed said it was really exciting to launch the new routes for the race.
"This has been brewing for three years now," Ms Rasheed said.
"The organisation that goes into nine days of elite racing is a 12 month planning effort. It's a collaboration, it's a massive event and it will be world class. I'm really proud of the team for pulling it together."
Santos Tour Down Under Race Director, Stuart O'Grady wasn't able to attend due to being overseas for the Tour de France, but via a video message said the 2023 race routes have been designed to test cyclists like never before.
"The fans will be in the heart of the action," Mr O'Grady said.
"The Tour will open with a new time trial, the EFEX Prologue around Adelaide's Riverbank is the first event.
"It'll be man vs clock in an all-out effort. More firsts will include the Mount Lofty finish and beachside stage start at Brighton.
"We can't wait to welcome the international cycling community back to our state."
The 2023 Santos Tour Down Under official men's stages:
The Santos Tour Down Under will take place from January 13-22, 2023 and will feature nine elite days of racing for men and women.
Please visit www.tourdownunder.com.au for more information.
