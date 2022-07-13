A local family of cheese makers have not been able to wipe the smiles from their faces after winning two internationally renowned awards for their products.
The McCaul family, who run the Alexandrina Cheese Company, in Mount Jagged, entered the 125th International Cheese and Dairy Awards this year for the first time.
Advertisement
Director Krystyna McCaul said this was the first time since 2015 that the company had entered a competition and they were pleased to come away from the most prestigious industry awards with success.
Read more:
"It's been a really nice little journey," she said.
"It's a nice feeling to win an award, but the main reason we do it is to benchmark ourselves in our industry.
"We have been fortunate enough that most competitions we go in we seem to win something, touch wood."
The two winning cheeses were the Medallion Cheddar, taking out silver, and the Pepato, which came away with gold.
Alexandrina's Grand Reserve Medallion - Aged Vintage Cheddar was new to the product range in 2020.
Mrs McCaul said the cheddar, which was aged for more than two years, was one positive result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the closure of the retail shop in early 2020 the cheesemakers were able to hold onto, and age, a few more wheels, resulting in a cheddar with a gentle sharpness, balanced with a sweet mellow after-taste.
Alexandrina's James Flat Pepato has been a staple cheese since the company opened 21 years ago.
The Pepato is a Pecorino Romano-style cheese infused with peppercorns and matured for more than 24 months.
Mrs McCaul said it was a shock when they found out they had won the two big awards.
"In the open section we were up against UK producers and Irish, French, Dutch, USA, it was quite a gathering of cheese minds," she said.
A difference between the McCaul's and other cheesemakers is that they only use jersey milk from their herd of about 60 cows, and all their products are hand made in their purpose built, on farm factory, it is a true local paddock to plate business.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.