With the debate swirling around Goolwa of the possibility of food trucks being able to serve the community, The Times hit the streets to see what the people of town thought.
Mobile food vendors looking to sell their food at Goolwa Beach was the talk of the Monday, June 20 Alexandrina Council Meeting.
Advertisement
Councillor Melissa Rebbeck supported the idea and said "that young people who do not want gourmet food and can not take it onto the beach will utilise the food trucks and in summer there were plenty of transactions to be shared.
"There might be uproar from the community, but there needs to be an understanding that business attracts business," Cr Rebbeck said.
Goolwa community members, Tiffany and Tyson echoed Cr Rebbeck's youth stance.
"It would be really cool to have some food trucks down by the beach in Summer," Tiffany said
"It would give a lot of local businesses more foot traffic to come into their stores and give the area more of a selection," Tyson said.
Karl Parnis doesn't know if Goolwa would be okay with the trucks in town.
"I like the idea of food trucks being able to serve in the Goolwa community," Karl said.
"But, I think the general population here probably wouldn't want that to happen. For me personally it would be great to have, but there would be a lot of worry for the bricks and mortar businesses."
The application by Drip 'N' Press to operate at three locations which includes Goolwa Beach and Port Elliot from July 1, 2022 to February 8, 2023 had Mayor Keith Parkes stunned at the last Alexandrina Council meeting.
"I never thought I'd see a mobile food van application ever again," Mayor Parkes said.
"If this goes through, you will be able to hear the explosion from the other side of Adelaide."
Manager of the Saltwater Café, Srikanth Sharavan said that the food trucks would take away money from Goolwa businesses.
"We are pushing our limits now," Mr Sharavan said.
"If food trucks or other businesses come into the area, it will definitely have an effect on other businesses.
"Holiday times and our local customers are what we rely on.
Advertisement
"Every customer we have has been with us for five or 10 years. But if there's a new business coming in, of course people will be interested in trying a new thing.
"It will affect employment too. We run 14-15 people in this shop, if they take money away from us, that could affect employment in the area as well."
Owner of The Grill, Brenton Hill thinks whatever improves the area and gives customers what they want, that's a good thing for Goolwa, but does think there will be changes if food trucks are able to pull into town.
"If this is what the council wants to do, let them do it." Mr Hill said.
"We haven't been asked like The Times are doing right now, but there will be places that will be affected near the river and beach.
Advertisement
"If people can just grab a quick coffee and a bite to eat, they'll be less inclined to find a table and have a seat.
"A shop like The Grill, we won't be affected. No truck is going to park right here out the front. This type of restaurant won't be affected.
"There will be people who want the trucks and that'll be the crowd during the day, coming off the beach and playground areas. If they can be served happily for the product they're after, that's a good thing.
"People walking off the train will still want to come here and the locals. Everyone will be affected in some sort of way, but it's all about what the community wants.
"When it's humming down here in Summer, they'll need the right van, equipment, hygiene and the government can't let them get away with stuff like that. That would be my only concern.
"It can only help what the people want, and that's what Goolwa wants, a lot of people and a thriving area."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.