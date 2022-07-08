Victor Harbor had mixed news from studies of population trends.
The city's population is continuing to increase, according to the Census, but another report finds there has been a recent downturn in incoming residents from capital cities.
Advertisement
The council was asked to comment on the new report titled Regional Movers Index that monitors migration trends in Australia.
The report found that the number of people moving from capital cities to Victor Harbor in the year ending March was 10 per cent lower than for the previous year.
This represents a variation of at least 100 fewer incoming residents, according to the report.
Despite the finding, the council has concentrated on encouraging Census figures.
"The recently-released 2021 Census data shows that the City of Victor Harbor's population has continued to steadily increase since the previous Census in 2016," a spokeswoman said.
"Our proximity to Adelaide, stunning natural environment and vibrant community are undoubtedly contributing to growth of our city.
"During the years, the council has invested in important infrastructure upgrades to cater for the evolving needs of our community to ensure Victor Harbor remains a great place in which to live, work, visit and invest.
"Strategic, long-term planning has positioned the council well to service a growing and diversifying community."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.