Bowlers continue to brave it out at the Bay

Bowlers continue to come out even when the weather is cold, brave at the Bay!
Tuesday's President's Pairs was sponsored by Chit Chat Newsagency and 60 bowlers participated.
Winners - Graeme Robertson and Leigh Philp, with Frank Bayley and Peter Bevan in second place.
Third - Pat O'Connell and Linda Nankervis - fourth, Gary Elks and Josie Hughes.
Thursday's Social was won by Geoff Berg, Graham Rowell and Veronica Whibley.
Runners-up - Warren Watkins, Damian Bourne and Ray Green.
In third place - Norm Pearl and Jill Horner. Sponsor was Jim's Handy Moves.
Saturdays Social was played as a scroungers event and the winners were Doug Pudney and Des Parsons. In second -Warren Watkins and Roger Hutchinson with Norm Pearl and Doug Earle in third place
Sponsor - Hotel Victor.
