It was the Southern Strikers Soccer Club back in action over the weekend Breakers U15 girls played at home against visiting Tea Tree Gully on Sunday, July 10.
Gully started well early, putting pressure on the Breakers defence.
Advertisement
Again Hannah, Rowlands, Lokke Rennerts and Sophie Andrews showed they were up to the task, frustrating the visitors as they tried to get a break.
In attack Lucy Boundey had an early shot on goal but couldn't get enough oomph into her kick.
Estelle Dybala was showing good form, winning the ball on the left wing and sending it forward time and time again.
A huge thumping kick out of defence by Hannah Rowlands gave Abby Ellis a good chance and she was unlucky not to score.
Shortly after the Tea Tree Gully girls got a run and scored after their forward collided with goalie Ella Bryant.
With the score at 0-1 at halftime Coach O'Donnell exhorted his team to step up and they did just that in the second half.
Amber Kim was all over the pitch and Abby Ellis (who is due a goal soon) had another good shot early.
Taylor Perry and Sophie Moore stepped up in the midfield and the Breakers had a lot of the ball but frustratingly just couldn't convert.
Zoe Warren, Lucy Boundey, Abby Ellis all had good chances but in the end it was Kayte O'Donnell who scored from her left foot to even the score.
Goalie Ella Bryant made a great save only minutes later and with a number of corners for each side the game could have gone either way. Kayte O'Donnell came closest to scoring again but hit the crossbar.
A very late corner gave the Breakers some hope of a final goal but in the end the 1-1 result was a fair outcome for both teams.
Other Teams Scores:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.