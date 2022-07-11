Round 13 of the Men's A Grade in the Great Southern League has seen some team demolitions on the ground and a mighty comeback.
Kicking off on Saturday, July 9 at 2:30pm, it was Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks facing off with Encounter Bay at Myponga Oval.
Talk about a perfect start to a game. The Bays rattled off five goals with some perfect kicking on display and kept the Mudlarks to three points at the end of the first. 5.0 (30) to 0.3 (3).
The Mudlarks sensing this game could get out of control quickly with a repeat performance of the first quarter, tacked on five goals themselves in the second, but still trailed the Bays heading into the halftime break. 5.8 (38) to 9.1 (55).
Whatever was said to the Mudlarks at the break lit a fire under them! They came out in the third all guns blazing to kick nine goals and only allowed the Bays to score one goal. 14.12 (96) to 10.1 (61).
In a complete turnaround Myponga flew away from Encounter Bay to run out winners and take home the points. 16.16 (112) to 13.2 (80).
Mightiest for Myponga: Ben Kennedy, Thomas Carroll, Jayden Scott, cooper gilbert, Levi Proude and Jake Spinks.
Best of the Bays: Tyson Neale, Marcus Lippett, Fraser Tonkin, Cohen Pettitt, Lachlan Williams and Tyler Baldock.
It was then over the Willunga for the Demons to take on the Yankalilla Tigers.
Talk about a demolition. The Tigers held their own for the first quarter and were only down by 14 points as the siren blared out. 5.3 (33) to 3.1 (19).
The second quarter the Dees put the pedal to the metal and began to make a big pull away, giving themselves a nice cushion heading into the halftime break. 12.6 (78) to 3.2 (20).
You could have sounded the siren at the end of the third and that would have been a big loss for the Tigers, but with one more quarter left it was looking to get worse, and it did.
Breaking to 200 point mark, the Willunga Demons poured on 13 goals in the final quarter and spanked the Yankalilla Tigers 31.17 (203) to 6.4 (40).
Best Dees: Darcy Scott, Sam Renney, Brad Haskett, Danny Juckers, Tyson Hoffmann and Harrison Mills.
Best of the Tigers: Louis Ripon, Ayden Duke, Harry Abbott, Jack Fitzgerald, Joseph Tyllis and Kaleigh Fitzgerald.
13 games into the season and the McLaren Eagles are still swooping on the competition and having their way. The Eagles faced off with the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies at Goolwa Oval and it wasn't the Maggies' day.
The Eagles dismantled the Magpies for much of the game, but in the third the Maggies did string together six goals, which is a nice improvement, especially against their competition. They also made the most of their opportunities in front of goal.
McLaren Eagles ran out 95 point winners 23.18 (156) to 10.1 (61).
Best Eagles: Daniel Marr, Alex Moyle, Joel Vandeleur, Brett Ellis, Codey Ellison and Ashley Goodieson.
Mightiest Maggies: Jesse Bates, Jaid Cooper, Ryan Carnelly, Logan Payne and Kosta Dekoning.
It was over Langhorne Creek for the hometown Hawks to face off with the Mt Compass Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start while the Hawks swooped on their first quarter opportunities in front of goal. 4.1 (25) to 0.3 (3).
The Doggies then put a few through the big sticks to pull the scores closer, and the Hawks missed a few that could have made the scoreline heavily in their favour. 5.5 (35) to 2.4 (16).
The Hawks hit the gas in the third and put five goals through to give them a nice lead heading into the final quarter. 10.9 (69) to 4.7 (31).
The Hawks flew off with a great victory at home over the Bulldogs 14.12 (96) to 5.8 (38).
High flying Hawks: Troy Blackwell, Caleb Howell, Coby Helyar, Darcy Clifford, Scott Tonkin and Tasman Follett.
Best of the Bulldogs: Corey Grove, Tomas Vitkunas, Klaus Simons, Bailey Hann and Zigimantas Vitkunas.
Talk about high confidence. With a few wins now on the trot, it was the Victor Harbor Roos getting another big win over the Strathalbyn Roosters and really pushing themselves into finals chatter.
With the Victor Harbor oval crowd cheering them on, the Roos hopped out the gate with a 21 point lead. 4.5 (29) to 1.2 (8).
The Roosters were able to slot a few goals in the second, but the Roos had the answer and at the halftime break it was 6.10 (46) to 4.3 (27).
The second half was pure Roo.
Victor Harbor slotted six goals to the Strath's one, and opened up a 12.14 (86) to 5.3 (33) lead heading into the final exchange.
The Roosters couldn't put a monumental comeback together in the fourth and the Victor Harbor Roos bounced away with a 16.18 (114) to 7.6 (48) victory. Victor Harbor now sit in fourth on the ladder with 16 points overtaking Encounter Bay on 14.
Best Roos: Jesse McKinnon, Jackson Elmes, Zachary Dowling, Rhys Bartram, Dylan Kleinig and Kurt Lindner.
Rowdiest Roosters: Cooper Machin, Adam Clark, Ben Simounds, Xavier Redden, Richard O'Grady and Ryan Clarke.
McLaren Eagles remain undefeated and perched at the top of the ladder on 26 points.
Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks swoop into second on 20 points and the Willunga Demons sit in third on 18 points.
Round 14 is set to begin after this weekend's break on Saturday, July 23 at 2:30pm.
