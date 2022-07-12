Vale Reg Arnold, a spirited member of the Victor Harbor community

Merlin Reginald Arnold, or Reg as he was known by people who knew him best, was an incredible man with an abundance of community spirit.
Born on January 4, 1933, Reg was the fourth child born of Oska and Clara Arnold. His siblings were Glen, Win, Vern and Elisabeth.
Reg often spoke of his childhood at Maitland. He always liked to shock his 10 grandchildren by telling them stories about taking the horse and cart to the Maitland Area School, where he completed the equivalent of today's year 10.
On leaving school he worked as a painter, but, when he was 17 the Arnold family moved to Back Valley.
They had a 20 acre block with a few dairy cows, potatoes and onions.
He remembered getting up at 5am to milk cows, before going to work and then coming home and milking cows again.
After moving, Reg was employed at HC Vorwerk as a carpenter. He said this was his dream career, and he was glad to be out of farming.
He then moved on to work at Bartel Bros.
At 21 he bought a block of land for 150 pounds. He built a shed especially to house a photography dark room. He was a member of the South Coast Camera Club and was always seen with a camera strapped around his neck.
This dark room was used often, even when digital cameras became the norm.
Reg met his wife, Marilyn in 1960. The couple officially met at a beach girl beauty competition. Marilyn had been roped into entering the competition and Reg had been asked by the camera club to capture the day.
After that, Reg asked Marilyn to the movie theatre for their first date.
They got married on November 4, 1961. Reg said it took so long to marry because he had to build them a house. They moved into the newly built house the night they got back from their honeymoon on Kangaroo Island.
This was the family home in Encounter Bay, where he lived until he passed. The couple welcomed four children, Karyn, Leanne, Gavin and Joanne.
During his heyday, Reg ran two local businesses - Arnold and Griffen which went onto become MR & MK Arnold, doing carpentry work, and REMA Windows, an aluminium fabrication business. He was also heavily involved in many community groups and organisations.
He was a member of the Victor Harbor High School council for 11 years, for four of those years he was the deputy chair, he also represented the school on the High Schools Council Association of SA for two years.
Reg taught Sunday School at Adare Methodist Church for 12 years, for six of those years he acted as the superintendent.
He was a member of the Victor Harbor and Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron and regularly performed rescues. He was the treasurer for two years.
In 1980 Reg was invited to join the Rotary Club of Encounter Bay. This club meant a great deal to him, in 2022 he was honoured for his long standing service and was given an honorary membership.
During his more active time with the club, Reg held the president's position as well as being a program coordinator, international service director, vocational service director, youth officer, community service director, club historian, and a newsletter editor.
Through Rotary, Reg and his family hosted about 15 international students and guests of Rotary. He travelled to the Solomon Islands to build houses, for this he received the Paul Harris Fellowship, this is the highest honour that a Rotarian can be given and something that Reg was very proud of.
Through 1987 to 92' Reg was on the Rotary District Youth Exchange Committee for Australian students to travel to Brazil. In 1989, he was chosen as a chaperone for the trip and escorted about 35 students to Brazil.
He said this was his most favourite trip and thought Rio De Janeiro was the most beautiful place on Earth. In 1999 Reg travelled with Rotary to Papua New Guinea to help rebuild the Aitape area, which had been destroyed by a tidal wave.
The next year he was honoured by John Howard, who was Prime Minister at the time for his work in assisting developing countries.
Reg was also a very active member of the Victor Harbor Yacht Club. Through his active years at the club he was the commodore for six years, secretary and president for two years and the chairman of the protest committee for three years.
He was the officer in charge during five National Championships, many State Championships and he ran the summer sailing school for two years.
The family had a property at Clayton Bay and would often spend time and sail on Lake Alexandrina. He raced catamarans competitively and built several sailing boats. Reg was awarded life membership to the Yacht Club in 1987, and though his active service stopped as he got older, he always loved being on or near the water.
He would often take his grandchildren out canoeing on Encounter Lakes and when he could no longer do that a trip to the beach for some coffee was always enjoyed.
Reg was also an avid bike rider, he would ride at least 20kms on the foreshore every morning. Even when he had lost his sight and had broken several bones, no matter the weather, he was out there on his bike.
He was a member of the Victor Harbor Granite Island Combined Probus Club, volunteered for the Port Elliot Computing Centre, taught carpentry at Southern Fleurieu Skills Training and was an avid traveller. He enjoyed walking groups, catching up with friends for coffee and spending time with family.
Reg said his proudest moment in life was walking his daughter Karyn down the aisle on her wedding day. He was also proud when he walked Joanne and Leanne down the aisle and at Gavin's weddings, but Karyn was his first child, and the first one to be married, so it was a special day.
When asked who his favourite child was he said "I have four of them", when asked to pick a favourite grandchild he said "I have 10", but when asked about his favourite great-grandchild he replied "baby Charlotte".
Reg will be sorely missed. He was a loving husband to Marilyn. Dearly loved father and father in law to Karyn and Jim, Leanne, Gavin and Kelly, and Joanne and Ned. Adored grandpa to Megan, Sarah, Luke and Jess, and Jack; Sophie, Harry, and William; Cooper; Max and Tom. Great-grandpa to Charlotte.
The end was swift and though there will be a hole in our hearts forever more, we are glad that he is out of pain and has been reunited with his parents and siblings.
A funeral service will be held for Reg at the Newland Memorial Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, on Friday, July 15, 2022 beginning at 11am.
