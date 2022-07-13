4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
A quality home offering an idyllic lifestyle in this blue ribbon location for the discerning buyer. With an easy commute to the city, McLaren Vale wine region and the Fleurieu peninsula.
A kitchen with granite benchtops, a laundry and dry cellar ideal for wine storage.
The main bedroom has a dressing room and ensuite and underfloor heating. Double glazed timber windows and lofty ceilings. There is a security system, wireless NBN and split air conditioning. An outdoor entertaining area and enclosed alfresco dining,
There are three paddocks for stock and ample shedding including a 12m x 8m x 3 m workshop. A small olive grove of 50 trees and boutique vineyard producing premium fruit.
