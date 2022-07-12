A tough week for GSNA league teams

The league girls have battled it out in round 13 of the Great Southern Netball Association season.
A great show of netball was on display across the region on Saturday, July 9, with varying margins around the board.
Willunga v Yankalilla
It was another tough week for the Yankalilla team as they travelled to Willunga to play in perfect netball conditions.
The home side quickly took the lead and the winner was decided before the end of the game.
A big crowd came to support the Willunga seniors teams for their Life Member's and Sponsor's day and league players wore their Indigenous bibs for NAIDOC Week.
Not surprisingly, Willunga won with a high margin, it was Willunga 62 to Yankalilla 35.
Goolwa v McLaren Vale
A home game for Goolwa saw them hosting the top side and fighting hard to take the win from the undefeated team.
Despite the home side's solid efforts, McLaren Vale was again too strong for Goolwa to get the upper hand.
Though there is a sizable separation on the ladder it was a close game, with only 11 goals difference.
At the final whistle it was McLaren Vale 58 to Goolwa 47.
Langhorne Creek v Mount Compass
Two evenly matched teams faced each other when Langhorne Creek hosted Mount Compass.
But player shortages on the Compass side saw a tough loss for the team, players stepped up from the junior to senior levels and a few Compass girls played multiple games.
A victory for the Langhorne Creek league saw them finish with 38 goals, while Mount Compass trailed behind with 29.
Victor Harbor v Strathalbyn
The Strathalbyn girls travelled down to Victor Harbor where the conditions were perfect for a game of netball.
The home side quickly took control of the game and left Strathalbyn behind.
At the final whistle it was Victor Harbor 68 to Strathalbyn 41.
