The Times

No injuries reported after SteamRanger and car collide in Port Elliot

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:19am
CFS have urged drivers to please pay attention around train crossings. Photo: Middleton CFS.

A driver and their family is lucky to have walked away with no injuries after colliding with a SteamRanger in Port Elliot this afternoon.

Local News

