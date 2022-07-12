A driver and their family is lucky to have walked away with no injuries after colliding with a SteamRanger in Port Elliot this afternoon.
At about 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 12, the train and car collided at a level crossing on Basham Beach Road, Port Elliot.
Advertisement
The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, and her two children, 11 and 13, were shaken by the incident but not injured.
There were no reported injuries to the 115 people onboard the train.
Traffic and train services were disrupted in the area until emergency services were able to clear the scene.
The car was towed away and the road has reopened.
The driver will receive an expiation notice for failing to give way to the train.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.