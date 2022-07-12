The Governor of South Australia, the honourable Frances Adamson AC has visited the Fleurieu and met with Alexandrina Council members to get a feel for what the future may hold for the region.
The Governor's visit was about engaging with the three Fleurieu councils and she wanted to learn about the council's matters, projects and ongoing activities.
Governor Adamson has a particular interest in things that are industry focused, new developments, women's leadership, aboriginal affairs, youth engagement, and interacting with the community.
"It may take a few years, but in my term as Governor we plan to visit all the local council areas in South Australia," Governor Adamson said.
"We're really pleased to have visited Victor Harbor and Yankalilla Councils on Monday, July 11. We explored the libraries and visited local services.
"We also went over to Granite Island where I had many childhood holidays and got to see the Causeway and get a sense of how the project was going."
Meeting at Port Elliot Life Saving Club on Tuesday, July 12 Alexandrina Mayor, Keith Parkes and CEO Nigel Morris said it was wonderful to have the Governor take the time to visit the Alexandrina region.
"We're glad to show the Governor the things we've done and plan to get done in the Alexandrina Council region," Mr Morris said.
"We started at the Haven in the Library and had a tour of the History Room. We'll show the Governor the Surf Club, then on to Signal Point and the Warf.
"I always say local government is the grassroots of government and the closest connection to the community. It's always good to introduce the government to local community members."
The Governor has a lot of history and memories with the Fleurieu region and wants to continue to help the area grow for a more positive future.
"We've been getting a sense of what facilities the areas have and how we can support them along with their volunteers," Governor Adamson said.
"When I would holiday here in the 1960s and 1970s, there were absolutely no whales.
"They were virtually extinct. To know that they're around, I've signed up for the Facebook account that keeps people informed of the whales, so I can come down and see them one time.
"It's a very attractive area. I'm also very interested in and we're getting a good sense of how the engagement with local Aboriginal and Ngarrindjeri people is going.
"We want to know their involvement with storytelling and working with councils. Particularly on issues that are important to them and relate to Country.
"It's a thriving area and I'm getting a good sense from each of the three councils on what their priorities are and what they do for their communities.
"It's been a wonderful way to familiarise ourselves with the region."
