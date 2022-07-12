Taking aim at a big final win, Chop It Victor Harbor have hosted the League finals and one dead-eye has walked away with victory.
Opened in 2021, founder, owner and axe thrower in-residence, Baz Dewson had the idea for an axe throwing alley, as a way to get back in touch with his Scottish heritage.
Growing in leaps and bounds, League nights are now held on Monday nights, and July 11 at the League Finals there were four personal bests from Aileen, Dean, Sonja and Nikki.
Owner of Chop It Victor Harbor, Barry Dewson said it was great to see such an excellent competition and a superb outcome for the winner.
"Nikki took the win with her second throwing the axe and she scored 79 out of 81," Dewson said.
"For anyone that has competed in axe throwing, they know that's a very hard score! Girl power in the final! Sonja and Nikki smashed all the boys!"
The competition is held every Monday for two hours from 6.30-8.30pm and there are eight weeks of matches.
There is no experience necessary and there will be safety briefings and training provided.
For more information, please email: chopit@chopit.com.au
You can keep up to date with Chop It on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ChopItAxeThrowingAlleyVictorHarbor
