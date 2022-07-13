Difficulties hiring qualified GPs has led to Yankalilla's Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre service closing its doors from July 15.
The Times spoke to the centre's remote business manager, who did not want to be named, who said that staffing shortages had been a key factor in the service ending.
"It's been an ongoing difficulty in finding doctors, GPs, that can work in our area, that are qualified and not requiring supervision," the business manager said.
"GP recruitment has been especially difficult over the Covid period where borders have been closed."
The manager said that now borders were open there would hopefully be more GPs in regional areas.
However, that bounce back had not happened quickly enough for the centre, despite a vigorous recruitment drive, they said.
The manager said they had known of a doctor's resignation for some time, but a second resignation, which happened several weeks ago, was a deciding factor in the decision to close.
"We run quite successful businesses over other sites and really the crunch point is the GP recruitment to regional areas." they said.
They said it was hard to put an exact number on how many patients would be affected by the closure, but were thankful for the support of the Yankalilla community.
"From the aspects of the Facebook comments, we didn't have one negative comment and that circulated to over 4000 people," they said.
Four nursing staff and three administrative staff have been impacted by the closure, but the manager said they were being supported.
"The staff there are just amazing... for the regional area to have such highly skilled professionals is really rare, and the current staff are just amazing," they said.
"We've offered them positions at other sites."
Yankalilla District Council Mayor Simon Rothwell said he was sad to see the closure of the centre, which would leave only one practice in the region.
"The closure of Greater Fleurieu Medical Centre is disappointing for small a community like ours," he said.
"It was a well-used service and it is already hard enough to get a doctor's appointment now without this service closing.
"The flow-on effects of this service closing has already impacted our Yankalilla Council Transport Service with an increase in calls from patients requiring transport to other medical practices across the Fleurieu or further afield.
"We are talking about patients that have no other means of transport, and now cannot get to a doctor's appointment locally.
"Our Transport Service drivers are volunteers and we have a limited number of vehicles available so the increase in demand is a real concern."
This week, the council released the Draft Regional Public Health Plan 2022-27 for the Southern and Hills Region and have asked for community feedback to see how health and wellbeing can be improved.
"The draft plan outlines the goals and priorities that the six councils will work towards together, and the top actions that each council will take over the next five years in order to protect the public health of their communities, prevent illness, disease and injury and promote conditions to support community wellbeing," Cr Rothwell said.
You can find out more about the draft plan and share feedback via https://www.yoursayyankalilla.com.au/draft-rph
