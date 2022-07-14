The Times

Wildlife Welfare Org SA give tips of how to help a penguin in distress

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The female (L) was reported lying in the seaweed on the beach at Encounter Bay and the male (R) was rescued from Goolwa Beach. The blood marks on his feathers are from a possible dog attack. Picture: Wildlife Welfare Org SA Inc.

With reports of penguins in the Fleurieu Peninsula area being found injured or deceased, experts of the bird have given advice on what you can do to help the wonderful creature.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.