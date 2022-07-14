With reports of penguins in the Fleurieu Peninsula area being found injured or deceased, experts of the bird have given advice on what you can do to help the wonderful creature.
Two penguins were recently found at separate Fleurieu beaches with one at Goolwa Beach having a deep, penetrating wound from a suspected dog attack.
The other was found lying on seaweed at Encounter Bay. With people willingly trying to help penguins, Justin Biddle from Goolwa's Wildlife Welfare Org SA (WWO) said there is one thing to never do when trying to assist.
"Once you've picked up a penguin, don't put it back into the water," Mr Biddle said.
"They're on the beach for a reason. If you find a penguin on the beach in daylight hours, it's probably sick or injured. Fit and healthy penguins almost never go on the beach, but go to their burrows. Do not attempt to put it back into the water, but contact WWO immediately.
"You also can't take the penguins back home to try and care for them yourself. You can pass them onto wildlife groups such as WWO and we can assess the animal and take the correct course of action the penguin will need.
"We don't have permits to look after penguins long term, but in the near future we are hoping to build a penguin and seabird rehabilitation centre which we will be aiming for in the next 18 months to 24 months.
"We want to be able to care for the penguins down here in Goolwa so they can stay local and then release them here."
With people cautious of picking up birds, Jason has dispelled an old myth that may have people thinking twice of handling a bird of any kind.
"Even with baby birds of any description, there is no such thing as scent marking in birds," Mr Biddle said.
"It's a very old myth that if you touch a bird it can't return to its flock. I'm not sure where it came from, but it's not true and you can help a bird by picking it up."
If you spot a penguin on the beach, there's a very simple solution and you can assist the beloved bird in the best way.
"Call WWO right away," Mr Biddle said.
"We can advise you over the phone on how to pick them up, and if it's nearby we can come out to help.
"We also want people to know that they should always restrain their dog if they have one when a penguin is spotted. We've just had a suspected dog wound to a penguin, so make sure they're restrained and taken away from the penguin, then call us."
Flinders University professional and founding member of the Save Granite Island Penguin Committee, Stephen Hedges said that if sadly you come across a deceased penguin, there are still steps you can take to help.
"If you do find a dead penguin, please ring National Parks and take a photo of the bird," Mr Hedges said.
"The official way to document when taking a photo is to put your foot near the bird, or a ruler would be perfect, to get an idea of size and scale the bird was.
"A close up photo is excellent, but also a photo with surrounding features of the area like the beach and explain what part of the beach it was found on. Then we know it's not a hoax.
"We would then need personal details, dates and location. Any details of what you saw happening at the time also helps a lot.
"If you have a plastic bag, you can also help by picking up the bird and taking it to the Parks Office. That is a huge help, but understandably confronting to some, so National Parks number is always a great way to go."
If you find a deceased penguin, please call National Parks on: 8552 0300.
You can follow Save Granite Island Penguin Committee on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/savegraniteislandspenguins
If you see any injured wildlife, please call Wildlife Welfare Org on: 0434 114 628
To stay up to date with Wildlife Welfare Org, please follow: www.facebook.com/wildlifewelfareorgsa
