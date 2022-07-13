Community and board members have come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week with the region's three First Nations of Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri and Peramangk.
The Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board celebrated on Peramangk Country, July 7 and the morning started with a Smoking Ceremony by Ngarrindjeri/Ramindjeri elder and winner of the 2022 Landcare SA Indigenous Land Management Award, Mark Koolmatrie.
A Welcome to Country by Peramangk elder Clyde Rigney Snr was then held.
Mr Rigney Snr spoke about a combined responsibility to do our part in caring for Country.
Guests then watched a special screening of the 'Seeds for Change' film, featuring Mark Koolmatrie, in which he speaks about what caring for Country means to Aboriginal people and why it is up to us all to be part of that journey.
The film was followed by a panel discussion which included Clyde, Mark, Caitlin, (Mark's daughter), John Fargher (land steward of the Yundi Nature Conservancy) and Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board General Manager Michael Garrod.
There were interesting discussions about the shared responsibility to care for Country, the Ngartji model, the need for land managers to be open to First Nations' cultural input, and the importance of working with First Nations contractors and organisations to facilitate a cultural influence on land management.
Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board Aboriginal Partnerships Officer, Bill Wilson thanked those who attended the event.
"We had a great day and thank those who were able to attend. NAIDOC Week is a meaningful time and to bring together people from our three Nations, local community members and industry groups was really special," Mr Wilson said.
"Seeds of Change is such an inspiring film about healing Country and our panelists were very open and generous with their knowledge, values and understanding of First Nations culture and opportunities.
"The positive energy and discussion among the guests was really what it was all about - we have opened up some great conversations that will lead to unique opportunities and collaborative approaches when caring for Country."
