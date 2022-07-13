The Times
Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board celebrate NAIDOC Week

Updated July 13 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:10am
Nicole Nourse, William Nourse, Megan Wilson and Koen Wilson. Picture: Supplied.

Community and board members have come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week with the region's three First Nations of Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri and Peramangk.

