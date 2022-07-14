A local history buff has travelled back in time and explored his family connections back to Colonel William Light's first landing at Rapid Bay.
Rob Kirk is the great-great-great-grandson of Dr John Woodforde, who was doctor aboard the Rapid and one of Adelaide's earliest settlers.
Over the past few years, Mr Kirk has researched his book Dr John Woodforde and Six Parrot Puddings, which is set to launch on Friday, July 22.
The book explores the travels of Dr Woodforde and others who had a hand in the development of the states capitol.
"They're there in 1836 scrub and they're madly surveying these beautiful town plans," Mr Kirk said.
"How fast it grew was amazing."
Through his research, Mr Kirk said it was like he had found himself back in the early 1800's.
"The more you get into the older things, the more it comes alive," he said.
"That thing I have put together, it's not really me writing a book, it's just me connecting up early people talking."
Mr Kirk said something that he found surprising about early Adelaide was how quick everyone was to sue each other.
"Early Adelaide was very litigious, so there's all sorts of court cases," he said.
"The doctor, he had a little cottage not far from the corner of Hindley and King William Street, and there is one court case against him where he's being had up for disrupting the public sewer."
He also found similarities between himself, his great-great-great-grandfather and other family members, including their vagarious behaviour, he said.
The reference to parrot puddings in the title may seem odd at first, but through his research Mr Kirk found mention in Dr Woodforde's diary of all the peculiar meals that were eaten back in the day.
He said he found six occasions in which the doctor had mentioned eating a parrot pudding, and so in the book Mr Kirk included a recipe for the unusual pie.
"He's forever going out and shooting things for dinner, they all are, and he is quite partial to parrot pudding," he said.
"I don't think they're the rosellas, I mean he's talking about parakeets, so I think they might be the rainbow lorikeets, and he puts 12 of them in a pie."
"They're mixing it with hard boiled eggs, gravy and slices of beef, and putting a puff pastry on top."
Mr Kirk's book launch and history talk will be at Sanders Hall, 121 Main South Road Yankalilla.
The free event will begin at 10am and bookings can be made by emailing lorraine@freestylepublications.com.au
