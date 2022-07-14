The Times

27 Saddle Bags Road | A pristine property

Updated July 14 2022
A pristine property | Feature Property
  • 27 Saddle Bags Road, Kangarilla,
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • Price: Expressions of interest
  • AGENCY: Southgate Real Estate
  • AGENT: Mike Cross
  • PHONE: 0438 323 933
  • INSPECT: By appointment

A quality home offering an idyllic lifestyle in this blue ribbon location for the discerning buyer. With an easy commute to the city, McLaren Vale wine region and the Fleurieu peninsula.

