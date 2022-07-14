A Fleurieu Peninsula beachside district has noted an influx of people since pandemic restrictions were eased.
Goolwa-based Alexandrina Council's Mayor, Keith Parkes, says it is unclear whether the greater numbers are new residents or more tourists.
"The region, beaches, parks, reserves, waterways and main streets all have been noticeably busier since easing of COVID-19 restrictions," he said.
"It is difficult to determine whether this is due to new residents in the region or from increased tourists.
"Data such as the latest Census figures and Regional Movers Index confirm this increase in tourism."
Mr Parkes was commenting after the Regional Movers Index was unveiled by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute.
The report found the number of Commonwealth Bank customers moving from capital cities to the Alexandrina council area increased by nine per cent compared with the previous year.
This represents an influx of at least 100 of the bank's customers.
Mr Parkes said the council had experienced an increase in services and service levels as new residents moved into the area.
"An allocation is made in council's long-term financial plan to account for 'growth' with the kinds and levels of service set yearly," he said.
"This growth factor generally accounts for increases in existing services, but is more limited in its ability to accommodate new services that are often expected by new residents depending on where they have relocated from.
"With the trend of working from home and the benefits of technology, more people are able to live and work in the regions with Alexandrina being no exception.
"The region is close to the capital city, being about an hour's drive away, and it offers lifestyle choice in a nice environment, a lot of space and things to do, but with all the services and amenities of a city.
"As more Australians have been holidaying domestically, our region has been discovered and this has resulted in more people making the move and now calling Alexandrina home."
He said the council did not "target attracting new residents".
There was a focus on backing tourism-related businesses to grow and strengthen their viability through programs provided under Business Alexandrina.
This tourism development program had a two-fold approach - building a $34 million pipeline of major projects celebrating the region's iconic attractions and helping smaller businesses tap into the significant opportunities that emerge from this activity.
Goolwa is at the mouth of the Murray River on Lake Alexandrina, 83km south of Adelaide and 19km from Victor Harbor.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
