The Times

City of Victor Harbor announce rate rise in adopted 2022/23 plan and budget

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jenkins thanked all community members and organisations who provided feedback to Council as a part of consultation on the draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget. Photo: Matt Welch.

The City of Victor Harbor have adopted its 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget and announced a 4.7% rate increase across all categories.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.