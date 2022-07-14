The City of Victor Harbor have adopted its 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget and announced a 4.7% rate increase across all categories.
On Wednesday, July 13 at a Special Council Meeting, council announced a $49.8 million budget that will aim to harness opportunity and further enhance Victor Harbor's position as a place of choice to live, work, visit and invest in.
The increase of 4.7% across all categories, is in line with the March CPI increase and for the average residential ratepayer this will mean a $106 increase compared to last year.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said the budget focuses on securing a strong future for Victor Harbor while still ensuring council can deliver services and initiatives that our community needs today.
"With our 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget, we aim to meet the needs of our expanding and diversifying community," Mayor Jenkins said.
"The council's 2022/23 budget forecasts a capital works program worth $17 million, offset by grants and other revenue totalling $5.2 million, and operating expenditure of $32.9 million resulting in a deficit of $1,092,700.
"During the financial year, we will work to identify efficiencies and cost savings to bring the forecast deficit closer to a breakeven position.
"The continuing impacts of COVID-19, material and contractor shortages, and inflationary pressures are presenting challenges for the council. The Annual Business Plan takes into account these difficulties and prioritises the upgrades and investments that our community really needs."
"Our stunning environment, vibrant community and proximity to Adelaide continue to draw people to our region and reinforce Victor Harbor as the southern hub of the Fleurieu Peninsula."
Some of the significant projects to be undertaken during 2022/23 include:
Mayor Jenkins thanked all community members and organisations who provided feedback to council as a part of consultation on the draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget.
"Understanding the community's views is an important part of the council's annual budgeting process, and the City of Victor Harbor really values this input," said Mayor Jenkins.
"This year, a number of changes were made from the draft budget that went out for public consultation and the final budget that has been adopted by the council. Community feedback played an essential role in this."
