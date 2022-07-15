Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate missing man, Coen Stephenson.
Coen Stephenson, 24, was last seen at his McLaren Vale home address about 11.30am on Tuesday, July 5. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Coen is 168cm tall, slim build, with a fair complexion. He may be driving a blue 2004 Holden VZ sedan with registration SLOLS1.
Anyone who spots Coen Stephenson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.
