Flashback Friday - December 1983 | PHOTOS

THIS Flashback Friday looks back at when SA terminals were getting 'clogged with grain' during the expected 5mt record harvest, but thunderstorms were wreaking havoc.
A number of livestock sales were on, including Tintinara-Coonalpyn, Lucindale and Kingston SE offshears sales, a Keith Shorthorn feature sale, Burra sheep market and Gepps Cross market.
In other news, abattoirs in Port Lincoln were set to close after operating at a "considerable" loss; KI farmers were preparing to fight state government native vegetation clearance regulations, while mainland graziers and beekeepers were fighting against the state-wide eradication of Salvation Jane.
AWB were refuting "unsubstantiated rumours" that Australian wheat was being sold on the world market on subsidised terms, while pig producers were contemplating setting up an industry corporation.
Thanks to the Stock Journal for images from their archives
Journalist at Australian Community Media newspapers since 2007.
