Alexandrina Council are urging Fleurieu Peninsula community members to vote for the three regions nominated in the Agricultural Town of the Year Award using the new and QR code.
With three Alexandrina areas in the running: Mt Compass, Strathalbyn and Langhorne Creek, Mayor, Keith Parkes said it's wonderful to have the regions up for nominations and hopes the community get voting.
Advertisement
"Agriculture and prime production is the largest money earner for our region," Mayor Parkes said.
"It's also our biggest employer. It's a significant part of what we're all about here in the Fleurieu and Alexandrina area.
"We produce top, premium produce, so for one of our towns to win this award, it would be absolutely amazing.
"It would be fantastic for our region, but great for that town and region.
"Langhorne Creek as the second largest wine producer in South Australia with its beautiful viticulture, then on to Mt Compass with its dairy and cropping along with Strathablyn's cropping. We also have cattle scattered amongst al the regions.
"It would be excellent to see one of these towns get that extra tick on top of everything they've got."
There are QR codes now making it easier for people to vote. Hover your phone camera over the QR code, follow the link that pops up on the screen and get voting. There is a helping hand available for anyone struggling with the QR code.
"Voting is open, and we want everyone to get online and vote," Mayor Parkes said.
"If anyone is struggling and needs a helping hand with the voting, our Business Hub in Goolwa is open to help, along with our libraries in Strathalbyn and Langhorne Creek."
The Goolwa Business Hub is located at: 12 Cadell Street, Goolwa.
Looking to vote online? Please follow the link: www.solsticemedia.com.au/south-australian-agricultural-town-of-the-year-award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.