Council nominations set to open next month

With council elections only around the corner, nominations are set to open in the near future and communities are eager to hear nominees promises and stories.
Nominations are set to open on Tuesday, August 23 2022 and close by 12pm, September 6, 2022.
Advertisement
The next general elections will take place in November 2022.
Voting is set to close on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and the votes to be counted on Saturday, November 12.
If you're interested in trying to make a change on council, here is a list of Fleurieu Peninsula council application links below.
Alexandrina Council - www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/council/elections2022/how-to-enrol
Victor Harbor Council - www.victor.sa.gov.au/your-council/about/elections/nominate-for-council
Yankalilla Council - www.yankalilla.sa.gov.au/council/organisation/council-elections
Thinking of nominating yourself for council? We want to hear your story. Please contact matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au with your name, number and what council you'll be applying for.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.