The Times

Fleurieu Peninsula council nominations are set to open in late August

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council nominations set to open next month

With council elections only around the corner, nominations are set to open in the near future and communities are eager to hear nominees promises and stories.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.