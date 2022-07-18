Carrickalinga artist explores climate change in new exhibition

A Carrickalinga based artist has explored his local area and created a showing that highlights how he has seen climate change affect his hometown.
Leith Semmens has been creating artworks that will be displayed at the Coral Street Art Space Victor Harbor for his show, Borrowed Time, for three years.
The show will highlight how Mr Semmens has seen Carrickalinga Beach change over the past 30 years.
Mr Semmens said he has always had an affinity with including environmental aspects into his art, but now it has become more important to him.
"You can see things are changing and it's not necessarily changing for the best," he said.
"I want to try and capture what I can experience now before it's lost."
Borrowed Time will be an insight into Mr Semmens mind, he said, with the show being anecdotal.
He said the show will be an experience, the first artwork on display will be an outrageous self portrait to welcome the viewer into his mind, before seeing the depictions of how Mr Semmens sees Carrickalinga.
"I want people to see what I see, what we could lose," he said.
"There will be a series off maps that are abstract, based on a Japanese tradition of going for a journey through space not necessarily through landmarks," he said.
"There are also some really realistic drawings of experiences within that map."
Mr Semmens uses old fashioned ink pens to create his works and said a palm sized section of a drawing took about a day to complete.
Some of Mr Semmens artworks are the size of three average sized doors, these take about six months to two years to finish, while an A4 sized artwork would take between two and four weeks to complete.
"It's a really slow process of doing lots and lots of parallel lines to build up a picture," he said.
These works are created in Mr Semmens studio, the Tripod Dog Gallery, named for his three-legged dog Bailey.
Bailey is the perfect companion for Mr Semmens, who said his furry friend was good at keeping him centred.
"He makes a really good companion in the studio," he said.
Mr Semmens said he was thankful to Country Arts SA, the Yankalilla District Council and Regional Arts Australia for their support to allow him to share his insights into how Carrickalinga is changing.
Borrowed Time will open on August 19 at the Corral Street Art Space in Victor Harbor, with an official opening on August 26 at 6pm.
Mr Semmens will also host an artist talk in the art space on September 3 at 12noon.
For more information or to book visit. https://www.tripoddoggallery.com/
