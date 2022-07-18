There was only two days of lawn bowls action at Encounter Bay Bowling Club due to the weekend having to wet and wild weather.
On Tuesday, July 12, there was the President's Pairs and the game was sponsored by the Office Shop and 60 players took part.
Winners - Barrey Niven and Warren Watkins.
Thursday's triples sponsor was the Shed Boss.
Winners - Vicky Roberts, Damian Bourne and David Furner.
