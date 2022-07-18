The Times

Wild weather cancels weekend bowls at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

By Grace Reid
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:46am
Barrey Niven and Warren Watkins.

There was only two days of lawn bowls action at Encounter Bay Bowling Club due to the weekend having to wet and wild weather.

