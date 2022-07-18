The Times

Marisa Bell has penned her thanks to the people of Mayo

By Marisa Bell
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marisa Bell has penned her thanks to the people of Mayo. Photo: Supplied.

Marisa Bell has penned her thanks to the people of Mayo and reflected on the election period.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.