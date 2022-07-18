Marisa Bell has penned her thanks to the people of Mayo and reflected on the election period.
"Now that the dust is settled following the federal election, and we have packed up our campaigning for a little while, I want to thank the people of Mayo for their support and for voting for me and Labor, in numbers not before seen in Mayo," Ms Bell said.
"Our campaign resulted in a 4.45% swing to Labor. A wonderful and amazing result! Thank you!
"It was a great honour and a privilege to be the Labor candidate in Mayo. I am humbled by the heart felt messages and congratulations I continue to receive.
"I clocked up many kilometres driving through our beautiful Adelaide Hills, the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island throughout the changing seasons.
"It was a pleasure to meet and listen to so many Mayo-ites at markets, cafes, pubs, forums, community groups and sporting clubs. So many people who care deeply about Mayo.
"I have learnt so much and my passion and commitment to the electorate of Mayo is even stronger.
"I am now back on the frontline, working as a health professional in intensive care.
"I'm committed to protecting and advocating for the health and wellbeing of our community and will continue to work within my community to ensure that we have the best health system, that those in aged care and their families receive the support and care that they need.
"Senator Penny Wong looks after Mayo on behalf of the Australian Labor Party. If you need assistance with a federal matter, please contact her office on 0882128272
"Thank you."
