Yankalilla council has voted in a rate rise of 5.5 per cent and will focus on two major projects as part of the 2022/23 budget.
The Yankalilla library and carpark build and the Normanville foreshore and jetty caravan park masterplan have been given priority.
The new library has been seven years in the making and it is hoped it will open before the end of 2022.
Funding for the project has come from the council with help from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program $490,000.00, and Commonwealth of Australia - Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications $250,000.00.
The masterplan is set to be completed in three stages - Normanville foreshore, Jetty Caravan Park Cabins, and Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and café/kiosk.
The three projects will be funded by the council, state and federal governments and the Normanville Surf Lifesaving Club.
At a special council meeting about the budget on July 12 the council announced an estimated operating income of $15,849,020 for this financial year.
For residential, commercial, industry, and primary production land a differential general rate of 0.456987 cents in the dollar on the value of the rateable land will be implemented.
While for vacant land a differential general rate of 0.616933 cents in the dollar will be payable.
The 5.5 per cent rate rise was just over the recommended consumer price index (CPI) rise this year, which was 4.7 per cent.
Other projects the council would focus on this year include operating projects such as grant funding, CCTV security system upgrade, and the community nursery and revegetation program.
They are set to cost $996,000 with an additional $75,000 being contributed through grants, subsidies and contributions.
A total of $3,013,512 has been allocated for renewal capital projects including road renewal projects at $1,550,200, chamber furniture at $12,000 and large plant replacement at $800,000.
New capital projects have been allocated $2,965,000. This money will go to various projects including the Tjilbruke Trail, Rapid Bay pumping infrastructure, and cemetery plot space.
