Forum to educate community on Uluru Statement from the Heart

Fleurieu residents will soon have the opportunity to learn more about the Uluru Statement from the Heart at a community forum.
The forum will be led by Miwi-inyeri Pelepi-ambi Aboriginal Corporation (MIPAAC) and has been organised by the Fleurieu Aboriginal and Community Initiatives Network (FACIN).
The two groups, along with local councils and organisations, have come together to create a safe space where residents can learn more about the statement and meet several of the signatories.
Signatories Pitjantjatjara woman Sally Scales and Arabana man Elijah Bravington will be speaking in person, while Torres Strait Islander man Thomas Mayor will join via video from Darwin.
Port Elliot residents Mike and Jean Brown were the driving force behind the forum coming together.
"This is about what sort of country we want, and how to have a relationship with the truth of our history, but also a relationship with Aboriginal people, who are the oldest living culture on Earth," Mr Brown said.
The Browns were inspired to help make positive changed for Indigenous peoples after learning about, and wanting to say sorry for, a dark family history.
Mr Brown said the forum would be an opportunity for the community to understand what has been requested in the statement- ahead of a possible referendum, which is expected in 2023.
"We need to be informed about what are the issues and be prepared to support it," Mr Brown said.
"I want to see healing in our country, I want to see justice done."
The statement - signed by 230 Aboriginal peoples - calls for a First Nations Voice to Parliament and a Makarrata Commission.
This would be achieved through three reforms: Voice, Treaty, and Truth.
The forum will be open for questions and discussion, including on how to take forward the process of reconciliation and truth-telling in Australia.
The forum will be held at the Encounter Lutheran College Gym 'Kondoli', 64 Adelaide Road, Hayborough on Wednesday, July 27, from 5.30pm.
