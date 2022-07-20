Alexandrina Councillor, Bronwyn Lewis has officially resigned from her roles on council committees.
The resignation from the committees was made official at the Monday, July 18 Alexandrina Council Meeting.
Advertisement
On June 23, 2022, Cr Bronwyn Lewis advised the Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris by means of email, that she had tendered her resignation from the following committees, effective immediately:
Cr Stephen Coonmans said he'd move the motion, but wasn't happy about it.
"Cr Lewis will be a great loss to those committees," Cr Coonmans said.
"The CEO Performance Management Panel enormously thanked her along with the Climate Emergency Advisory Committee.
"They said her services were invaluable. I'll move this, but regrettably."
Council will enter caretaker period at 12 noon on September 6, 2022 at which time all decision making must be guided by Council's Caretaker Policy.
The policy stipulates that significant decisions should be avoided until the conclusion of the 2022 Local Government elections.
The resignation was carried unanimously.
Cr Lewis was not present for the Monday, July 18 meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.