MFS share tips on how to keep your house safe from clothes dryer fires with the cooler weather

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:08am
A recent fire on Washington Street in Goolwa which was reportedly a laundry fire and MFS are urging people to be vigilant and safe. Photo: Tricia Waters.

With the extremely cold snap this week, the Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) is calling for householders to be vigilant when using clothes dryers to reduce the chance of a fire starting.

