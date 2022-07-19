With the extremely cold snap this week, the Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) is calling for householders to be vigilant when using clothes dryers to reduce the chance of a fire starting.
A recent fire on Washington Street in Goolwa which was reportedly a laundry fire has MFS Community Engagement Officer, Ryan Baohm saying it only takes a few quick actions to greatly reduce the chances of your house catching on fire.
"It's important to remember to let the dryer complete its cool down cycle and remove dried clothing before turning it off, as fires have started with clothing being bunched up while still hot inside the dryer," Mr Baohm said.
"The MFS strongly recommends cleaning the lint filter before every use and if using anti-static sheets, scrub the filter every month using warm soapy water and rinse thoroughly to remove the waxy build up.
"These quick steps can help avoid a fire tragedy. On average, 64 people a year lose their life in preventable house fires across Australia."
The MFS recommends following these safety tips to reduce the potential for a fire:
The MFS urges householders to combine the above safety tips with interconnected smoke alarms that are less than 10 years old and a Home Fire Escape Plan. For more information on home fire safety visit mfs.sa.gov.au
See the MFS Fact Sheet - Self Heating and Spontaneous Combustion on the MFS website.
