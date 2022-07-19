The Times

Community invited to participate in National Tree Planting Day

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:12am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleurieu Environment Centre coordinator (centre) Maddie Maguire, with volunteers Nigel Duncan and Colleen Hogan are getting ready for National Tree Planting Day. picture: Sophie Conlon

Sand dunes in Carrickalinga will be a little bit greener after volunteers spend a morning hard at work planting native trees and shrubs on National Tree Planting Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.