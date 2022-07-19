Community invited to participate in National Tree Planting Day

Sand dunes in Carrickalinga will be a little bit greener after volunteers spend a morning hard at work planting native trees and shrubs on National Tree Planting Day.
On Sunday, July 31, community members are invited to join volunteers from the centre and the community nursery to help restore sand dunes.
Fleurieu Environment Centre coordinator Maddie Maguire said last year over 400 native trees and shrubs were planted and she hoped this year the number would be higher.
"This will be the third or fourth year we have planted at this site, so each year we are building up the habitat there for the hooded plovers and holding the dunes and preventing erosion," she said.
Ms Maguire said since dune restoration at Carrickalinga Beach had started there had been visible improvement in the area.
"The level of vegetation is certainly increasing... The spots that were bare have started to fill out which is really great for providing habitat and preventing erosion," she said.
"Hopefully we can get quite a few people along and get some plants in the ground and continue to add to that habitat down there."
All the plants that will be used on National Tree Planting Day are supplied through the Community Nursery.
Green Adelaide coastal conservation officer Corey Jackson is the driving force behind the community nursery, which Ms Maguire said propagated more than 40,000 plants through the 2021 planting season.
"We've got about 40 volunteers, probably 20 regulars, who every second and third Monday of the month, they go out to the community nursery and do that work, so without them putting in that time that nursery would not be such a success it has been," she said.
The planting day will be held as part of the Our Plover Coast Dune Restoration Project, which is working to remove introduced grasses along the coast from Myponga Beach to Goolwa, and revegetate the dunes with native spinifex plants to improve habitat for the Hooded Plover.
Spinifex will be the main shrub planted, Ms Maguire said this was an important plant to help sand dunes
"It has a very deep root system," she said.
"Year by year we are building up the habitat for the Hooded Plovers."
Participants should wear weather appropriate clothes and make sure to bring gardening gloves, all other equipment will be supplied along with a lunch.
The planting morning has been organised by the Fleurieu Environment Centre, in partnership with the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board and Green Adelaide, with funding from the state government's Landscape Priorities Fund.
To volunteer for the National Tree Planting Day event at Carrickalinga, get in touch with the Fleurieu Environment Centre on 8558 3644 or register online at https://treeday.planetark.org/site/10026851
