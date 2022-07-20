Alexandrina Council have discussed several options in moving forward with the Clayton Bay lighting upgrade which could help the area proceed in gaining accreditation under the International Dark-Sky Places program.
Held on Monday, July 18 the Alexandrina Council meeting discussed public street lighting which has been an ongoing issue in Clayton Bay.
Advertisement
With 58 street lights currently installed, however only 12 lights operational, approval is now being sought for a lighting upgrade to install and energise environmentally sensitive, warm tone 3,000 Kelvin LED luminaires to the 58 existing points of lighting infrastructure.
There are currently 46 luminaires, non-energised and all 12 operational lights are comprised of mercury vapour 80-watt luminaires that are fitted to existing light columns posts or stobie poles.
The removal of the existing old technology, low efficiency 80 watt mercury luminaires is also being sought.
Council debated on three recommendations:
Cr Michael Scott was keen on supporting the Dark Skies project.
"I think council should be right behind this project as it gives Clayton that extra uniqueness," Cr Scott said.
"It makes it more attractive. I wasn't in favour of it at first as I thought it would brighten the whole place up, but it seems to have the acceptable type of lighting and I think if that's what they want, we should achieve it."
Cr Craig Maidment thought it was all putting the "cart before the horse."
"Half the people in the Clayton community want it, the other half don't," Cr Maidment said.
"I don't think we can active those 58 lights before going to a community consultation. It's still a fifty, fifty vote on this."
Cr Margaret Gardner thought it was a wonderful idea, but did have concerns.
"This community need to take on the responsibility for it,"
"They need to set up the committee and lead the project, rather than council lead it. We need to be there to support them as much as we can, but I do think they need to take responsibility.
"If they truly want this, they have to do the work."
Cr Michael Farrier was in agreement with Cr Gardner on the subject.
"Cr Gardner has hit the nail on the head," Cr Farrier said.
Advertisement
"However, normal public consultation wouldn't work in this case. We need everyone on board. We have to get it right, but I feel in this case we need to send out individual letters to each member of the Clayton Bay community and have a true, serious response."
The motion that was passed was to energise the lights, there will be notifications sent to the Clayton Bay residents rather than consultation.
The turning on of these lights complies with the International Dark Skies requirements for accreditation.
The motion also carried for Dark Skies, was that council have given the administration approval to go and consult with the Clayton Bay community to determine whether the community want to proceed with making an application to receive accreditation from International Dark Skies as a Dark Sky Community.
If the community decides that they do want to pursue accreditation, then a whole new process will need to begin starting with the forming of a Community Committee to drive the process.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Bookmark victorharbortimes.com.au
Register to the Victor Harbor Times
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @victorharbortimes
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.