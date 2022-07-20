The Times
Alexandrina Council discuss Clayton Bay Dark Skies possibility

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:57am, first published 6:32am
The Clayton Bay community will have to voice their approval for a Dark Skies application before council move forward. Picture: Matt Welch.

Alexandrina Council have discussed several options in moving forward with the Clayton Bay lighting upgrade which could help the area proceed in gaining accreditation under the International Dark-Sky Places program.

