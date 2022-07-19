Victor Harbor Gymnastics Club members have competed in the Country Championships Gymnastic Competition at Gym SA Stadium and with outstanding results had every gymnast place in the top 10.
The Country Championships was held at Morphettville on Sunday, July 10.
Ruby Priest came first in the overall result in the level four Under 10. Ruby came first on vault and uneven bars and Charlotte Barry came in second overall and also claimed second on floor, beam and vault.
In the level three Under 10, Evie Mack placed third overall and came first on beam, second on floor and third on vault. Audrey Owen did a spectacular job and placed first on floor.
Amy Smith won overall third in the level four Under 11 division, placing third on vault and floor.
Several other gymnasts placed in multiple fifth, sixth and seventh position awards.
A Victor Harbor Gymnastics Club spokesperson said they were incredibly proud of their little athletes.
"As a club we are very proud of how hard our gymnasts train to be ready for the competitions," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately we have very limited equipment and only part time access to the Basketball stadium, so that the Uneven Bars can be set up and then taken down.
"Training on beam can also be difficult as our gymnast need to be aware of the low rafters especially when doing harder skills or even a stretch jump in our small dedicated training area.
"We also unfortunately not always have indoor access to the drinking water or toilet facilities if Basketball is being played.
"This week we had the opportunity to train at a fully set up gymnastics stadium at Koorana Gymnastics Club at Morphettville which was a fantastic experience for our gymnasts.
"We're really looking forward to the upcoming competitions in 2022."
To keep up to date with all things gymnastics, please follow the club on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VictorHarborYouthClubGymnastics.
