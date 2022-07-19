Opposition leader says the Fleurieu is a great place to visit

State opposition leader David Speirs last week travelled the Fleurieu Peninsula and said the region was a great tourist destination on Adelaide's doorstep.
"My travels took me to the spectacular Fleurieu Peninsula where I was joined by our paired Member for Mawson, Laura Curran," he said.
While in the area Mr Speirs and Ms Curran visited McLaren Vale, Myponga and Victor Harbor.
The pair visited local wineries and breweries Chalk Hill Wines, Never Never Distilling Co and Smiling Samoyed Brewery.
Mr Speirs said it was great to see thriving local businesses in action.
"The Fleurieu feels like a world away and those who reside in the city are so fortunate to have this great tourist destination right on our doorstep," he said.
"I also took the opportunity to check in on the Granite Island Causeway at Victor Harbor and it's wonderful to see the iconic horse-drawn tram is just as popular as ever."
The SA Liberal leader also visited the Myponga Reservoir, which was the first reservoir opened to the public by the former government in 2019.
'I'm so proud of what we achieved through the Opening up our Reservoirs program which has seen such significant recreational, environmental and economic benefits that I hope will continue for years to come," he said.
