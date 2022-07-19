The Times

Opposition leader says the Fleurieu is a great place to visit

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Mawson Laura Curran and State Liberal leader David Speirs visited the Fleurieu and said it was a great tourist destination. Picture: Supplied

State opposition leader David Speirs last week travelled the Fleurieu Peninsula and said the region was a great tourist destination on Adelaide's doorstep.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.