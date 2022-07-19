Feral deer removed from Deep Creek to preserve native vegetation

More than 200 feral deer have been removed from the Deep Creek National Park in a bid to preserve native vegetation and threatened species.
The aerial operation was undertaken by The Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board through the Regional Grazing Pressure Management program.
Advertisement
This program is helping to manage the increasing environmental and agricultural challenge that feral deer impose.
Read more:
Regional coordinator for grazing pressure management at the Landscape Board Tom Kloeden said the two day operation at Deep Creek targeted priority areas.
"In partnership with the National Parks and Wildlife Service SA and private landholders, we coordinated an aerial deer control operation at Deep Creek National Park and neighbouring private properties, removing 243 fallow deer across 6,800 hectares (ha), using 10 hours of helicopter flight time," he said.
Mr Kloeden said grazing pressures from introduced herbivores could have substantial impacts on primary production, water catchments, native vegetation and threatened flora and fauna.
"Feral deer are established across much of the region. The approach to deer management is to reduce high-density deer populations, and strategically target priority locations to protect assets including primary production, threatened species and ecosystems, or revegetation sites. We also aim to contain or eradicate isolated populations where possible," he said.
"According to a report commissioned by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, it is estimated that there could be as many as 8,000 deer in the region, and that fallow deer populations can increase by approximately 30 per cent each year.
He said the board's activities had resulted in localised reductions in the feral deer numbers, but there was still more to do.
"Continued control efforts and coordination between public and private landholders will be required over the coming years in order to achieve a landscape scale reduction in numbers of both feral deer and feral goats," he said.
Mr Kloeden encoraged landholders and the public to report feral deer and goat sightings to www.feralscan.org.au so the board can better understand the populations.
More information on the Regional Grazing Pressure Management program can be found at www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf/rgpm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.