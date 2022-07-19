The Times

Feral deer removed from Deep Creek to preserve native vegetation

By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:34am, first published 7:57am
A recent aerial operation has removed several fallow deer from Deep Creek National Park, helping preserve native vegetation and threatened species. Picture: Supplied

More than 200 feral deer have been removed from the Deep Creek National Park in a bid to preserve native vegetation and threatened species.

