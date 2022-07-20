Mt Compass Football Club host annual Dad, Son and Daughters footy match

It was the "oldies vs the under 17s" in the Mt Compass Football Club's Annual Dad, Son and Daughters footy match.
Mount Compass Football Club stated on Facebook that "tt was a great night (even though our senior coach did a hamstring)."
"Cheers to all the oldies for donning up and putting on a master class and to the senior colts who played in the right spirit, the umpires and goal umpires and coaches.
"Also to the supporters who came to watch the game, we thank you. We are so lucky to be involved with such a great family club."
The Bulldogs teams return to action on the July, Saturday 23 weekend.
