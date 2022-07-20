The PS Oscar W will no longer be moving to a purpose built shed and will remain and operate from the Heritage Wharf Shed.
At the Monday, July 18 Alexandrina Council Meeting, council resolved the Cr John Carter motion of notice that regardless of which option was picked in the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation Project Plan the PS Oscar W would be moored adjacent to the Heritage Wharf Shed.
The motion of notice also wanted the volunteer's facilities to support and service the Paddle Steamer and would also be located in the Wharf Shed as previously outlined in the Option D plan.
Cr Carter said there was one and only reason that he was pushing this motion forward.
"This is to grant the volunteers of the PS Oscar W their wish for the boat to be more alongside the Wharf shed," Cr Carter said.
"These volunteers put in hours of maintaining the Oscar W and some of them have had to obtain special qualifications to carry out their duties. They deserve as much respect as we can give them.
"Today, the PS Oscar W is the only paddle steamer in Australia operating out of that heritage Wharf Shed.
"It's what visitors come to see, the question is, do we want to put that into jeopardy?"
Cr Michael Farrier who seconded the motion wanted to adjourn the item until council had the results from all of the participants involved with the Wharf.
"Goolwa Wharf has and makes a significant impact on heritage and the history of the town," Cr Farrier said.
"The Murray and the Warf have been the lifeblood of Goolwa and at the epicenter of this all, is the Oscar W and the Wharf Shed.
"The question is, should we turn the Wharf Shed into a multiple fast-food outlet and move the Oscar W to the end of the Wharf? Or, should we embrace our history like Sovereign Hill in Victoria and like several other areas around the country?
"Why when we have one of the most iconic and marketable areas within Alexandrina do we throw away the opportunity to showcase our history? Let's embrace our history and re-think the commercialisation of the Wharf area.
"Councillors, it is never too late to reconsider a decision, but it is too late when the project goes ahead."
Cr Melissa Rebbick was frustrated by the continual changes and lack of progression with the plan.
"I am like many in the community, pretty frustrated by this motion," Cr Rebbick said.
"We have had this discussion and we've considered all of the pros and cons. We've also had community feedback and had discussions with state polls including members of the Oscar W.
"This was the best plan put forward to showcase the Oscar W, to provide it an all purpose building and put it front and centre.
"We all love the steam, we're all connected to it and feel emotional when we see it come down, but we can't make everyone happy in a leadership role.
"If we want to make everyone happy, we may as well all go make ice-cream.
"Not everyone's going to be happy and I think this is why we've gone around, and around in circles trying to make everyone happy.
"I need to stick by the majority of constituents in Goolwa and Alexandrina regions based on the feedback from the surveys and discussions.
"I believe what has been put forward has been researched and discussed and I'm not sure that the motion put forward by Cr Carter considers all of that."
Cr Margret Gardner found the whole ordeal quite extraordinary.
"We had a democratic vote, we've spent hours and hours talking about the Wharf redevelopment plan and the majority won," Cr Gardner said.
"So many of our constituents were happy, over 60 per cent wanted Plan B. The Oscar W will still be the centrepiece of the Wharf and will still be in an area that if you step off the train, you will see it.
"It will be in fact, directly opposite to where the train stops. I don't understand why you would want to change a democratic vote?
"The number of emails and phone calls I got when Cr Carter previously put up another motion around this issue of the Wharf, I can't remember how many people had called me thinking we had changed our minds.
"They spoke of us being indecisive and unable to stick to a decision and now we've come here again thinking about changing things again, I just don't understand it all.
"The Oscar W is the focal point, besides the stream train, those two things are the most important.
"We talk about the Wharf Shed, the only part of the shed that is heritage is the roof. Just the roof and the struts that hold it up.
"It's not very attractive right now, so we have an opportunity to make it look fantastic. I think this motion is ill-advised and if it passes, we're going to look very foolish."
Cr Stewart then proceeded to move a formal motion that the item motion be put and that was carried, then the motion for recommendation for 1A and B was also carried.
Cr Coonmans then proceeded to call a division, which is a new vote and it was still carried.
The previous Option B plan with a purpose built shed for the PS Oscar W (40 metres south of the existing Wharf Shed) will now be replaced with a space available for a commercial operator to build their own facility at their own cost (subject to Council approval).
Both option B and D plans will now have the current Oscar W Volunteers facilities swapping sides with the allocated commercial tenancy space (currently the Wharf Barrel Shed) with concept plans tabled at the July council meeting, illustrating both tenants having an equal share of the available space inside the Wharf Shed.
Finalisation of the designs will be presented to council in the August 2022 council meeting for consideration following round table discussions with the key stakeholders.
The final design will look to include a balanced focus on activating the area and celebrating history.
