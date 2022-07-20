Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, August 13, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, August 14, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
MARKET FAIR
Victor Beachside Market
Sunday, August 14, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
RELAX, UNWIND
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Monday, August 15, 11am-12noon, VHSC Room at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Enjoy an hour of Meditation for the over 50s every Monday. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
GRANDPARENTS GROUP
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, August 15, 1.30-3.30, Goolwa Community Centre. Join a support group for grandparents. Contact Colleen for more information 8212 1937.
SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Monday, August 15, 10am, at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards and table tennis. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
TAI CHI
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Thursday, August 18, 10-11.15am, Main Hall at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Join in on a lesson of Tai Chi with the Victor Harbor Seniors Club. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, August 21, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
GALLERY OPENING
Tripod Dog Gallery
Friday, August 26, 6pm at the Coral Street Art Space, Victor Harbor. See the official opening of Borrowed Time, a SALA Exhibition by Carrickalinga based artist Leith Semmens. For information visit www.tripoddoggallery.com
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
