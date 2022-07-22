$1.37 million in funding has been secured by Alexandrina Council to fund six projects in the region.
The funding is from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.
Advertisement
The LRCI Program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will deliver six projects in the Alexandrina region, identified as priority local road and community infrastructure projects. Funded projects include:
Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes was extremely excited of the funding to progress these important projects across the region.
"Improved road safety and conservation of our historical landmarks is enormously important to the Alexandrina community," Mayor Parkes said.
"As we continue to grow and see visitors to the Alexandrina region increase, it is important to see historical significant projects valued and restored to ensure they can be enjoyed for many years to come."
Federal Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie, who helped advocate for the funding, said these priority projects will improve community infrastructure throughout the Alexandrina Council area.
"These community-building projects don't just improve the areas in which they are built, they also help bring the entire region together," Ms Sharkie said.
"Whether you live locally or are just visiting, these initiatives will help make it easier to enjoy the beauty of the Alexandrina region."
Hindmarsh Island's Randell Road, between Tolarno Drive and Monument Road, will receive safety improvements of shoulder widening, vegetation trimming and other relevant road improvement.
Sunter Street Bridge in Strathalbyn restoration works will include repairing damaged columns and panels, and repainting the bridge in its original colours.
Freemans Lookout in Port Elliot is set to undergo three elements of restoration including coastal protection from erosion, drainage upgrades and the restoration of the 1936 Centenary Staircase.
The Currency Creek Bridge restoration works will reinforce and preserve the bridge to visually improve the landscape and create an interactive learning space for the heritage listed infrastructure.
The Bristow Smith Public Toilets, Goolwa will receive an upgrade to improve the public amenities for the community and visiting tourists.
Lastly, the Strathalbyn Cemetery Stone Wall is set to have restoration works to repair the deteriorating wall.
Work is set to commerce later this year with all projects to be completed by June 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.