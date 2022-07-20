The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Community encoraged to get vaccinated ahead of expected Covid-19 spike

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Spokesperson said it was more important than ever for people to roll up and get their booster vaccinations. Picture: Shutterstock

The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network has encouraged the community to make sure they are vaccinated against Covid-19 after State Health Minister Chris Picton revealed a spike in cases was expected in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.