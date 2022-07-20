Community encoraged to get vaccinated ahead of expected Covid-19 spike

The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network has encouraged the community to make sure they are vaccinated against Covid-19 after State Health Minister Chris Picton revealed a spike in cases was expected in the next few weeks.
A network spokesperson said there had been an increase in capacity for vaccinations at the Victor Harbor clinic, now located at the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre.
"With a new wave of infections being driven by BA.4 and BA.5 and increased eligibility for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for people over 30 years, we have increased capacity at the Victor Harbor clinic," the spokesperson said.
"It's now more important than ever for people to roll up and get their booster vaccinations to protect themselves and others."
The spokesperson also said community members could get a vaccine at their local chemist or doctors surgery.
"We can all reduce the risk of spreading viruses in the community by wearing masks, getting a COVID-19 test with any symptoms, following current close contact and isolation requirements, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said anyone with symptoms should get tested and follow close contact and isolation requirements.
As at Sunday, July 17, more than 95 per cent of the City of Victor Harbor population had received their first and second dose, while 82.9 per cent of the population who are eligible had received more than two vaccinations.
In the Alexandrina District Council 93.9 per cent of the population had received their first dose, 92.7 per cent had received a second and 78.8 per cent of the eligible population had had the booster.
And, in the Yankalilla District Council 94.8 per cent of the population had received a first dose, 93 per cent had been given a second and 77.6 per cent of the eligible population had had a booster.
As at Wednesday, July 20, there are 153 active cases in the Victor Harbor council region, 454 cases across Alexandrina, and throughout the Yankalilla council there are 66 active cases.
Victor Harbor COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now located in the Inman Room, at the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre - 5 George Main Road Victor Harbor. It is open Tuesdays, 10am - 2:30pm. Appointments can be booked via https://bhflhncovid19.simplybook.vip/v2/#book/
Vaccination bookings for GPs and pharmacies can be made at www.covidvaccine.sa.gov.au
Regional PCR Test bookings can be made via https://stg.availability.covidtest.sa.gov.au/
