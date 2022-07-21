Sharkie calls to suspend travel to protect region from Foot and Mouth Disease

Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie is calling for travel to temporarily close between Australia and Indonesia to protect our regions from foot and mouth disease.
This follows a recent discovery of viral foot and mouth fragments found at Adelaide Airport.
Advertisement
Ms Sharkie said the discovery did not present a danger to farmers, but the discovery has caused significant concern within regional communities.
Read more:
"The electorate of Mayo is one of the food bowls of Australia, and our cattle and dairy farmers are key exporters to international markets," she said.
"Following the detection of viral fragments of foot and mouth disease at Adelaide Airport in recent days, the risk of this outbreak spreading to regional Australia is just too great.
"We need to protect our vital livestock industries from this $80 billion threat.
"I support the temporary closure of Australia's border with Indonesia until the outbreak has been brought under control, and the risks have been mitigated."
Ms Sharkie said she supports the Government's response measures, which include a cattle vaccination program in Indonesia and sanitation foot mats to disinfect shoes at Australian airports, but thought the risk to farmers had become too large to continue unneeded travel.
She welcomed reports from Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, which is hopeful of eradicating foot and mouth disease in Bali before the end of July.
If successful, Ms Sharkie would consider supporting the re-opening of travel lanes between Australia and Bali with additional biosecurity measures in place, including increased fines for passengers attempting to bring undeclared goods into Australia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.