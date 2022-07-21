The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Sharkie calls to suspend travel to protect region from Foot and Mouth Disease

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:12am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie is calling for travel to temporarily close between Australia and Indonesia to protect our regions from foot and mouth disease. Picture: Supplied

Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie is calling for travel to temporarily close between Australia and Indonesia to protect our regions from foot and mouth disease.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.