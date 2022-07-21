The Times
Mount Compass IGA recognised at national awards for outstanding customer service

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:02am
Mount Compass IGA staff Jake Donaldson, Sarah Peek, Tash Burgess, Adelle Barnes, Tahny Hicks and Dale Stewart were thrilled to win the national award for customer service. Picture: Sophie Conlon

When a customer enters the Mount Compass IGA they are quickly greeted with a bright smile and a happy wave hello, this is one of the reasons the local grocer has taken home a national award for their outstanding customer service.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

