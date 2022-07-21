Mount Compass IGA recognised at national awards for outstanding customer service

When a customer enters the Mount Compass IGA they are quickly greeted with a bright smile and a happy wave hello, this is one of the reasons the local grocer has taken home a national award for their outstanding customer service.
The shop, owned by Melita Hicks, moved to its current location in 2016 and since then has won awards at a state level almost every year.
Store managers Tahny Hicks and Dale Stewart said this was the fist time they had been recognised at a national level and everyone was thrilled.
"It's very exciting," Ms Hicks said.
Ms Hicks and Mr Stewart travelled to Queensland for the awards night, which was open to all Metcash brands including IGA and Foodland.
Ms Hicks said they almost did not make the trip, but they were glad they did when it was announced that they were the winners of the IGA National Customer Service and Experience Award 2022.
"We couldn't believe it, because it's actually all the stores across Australia, including Foodland's and much bigger stores than ours," she said.
"Some of the stores are probably at least six times the size of our store."
The grocer employs 22 locals and Mr Stewart said they all went above and beyond to make the customers happy.
"Just the old fashioned giving the kids smiley fritz, you don't get that in the supermarket chains," he said.
He also thanked the loyal customers for their ongoing support.
Employee Sarah Peek chimed in and said it was great to make connections with the community while she was working.
"Sometimes 10 customers come in and you know all their names and go 'Hi Dave, hi Shannon, hi Bob,'," she said.
Ms Hicks agreed, and said she thought the community feel of the store was a main reason they were able to have such good service and be in the running at these prestigious awards.
"We're really lucky to have a great staff and a great community that supports us," she said.
She said the award was for the staff, who put in the work to make sure customers happy.
"They're a great team," she said.
"It's for them, they're the ones that do the work every day with the customers.
"They deserve to win in, they do a really good job."
On the back of this achievement, Ms Hicks said the 2023 National Store of the Year Award was in their sights.
